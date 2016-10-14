Police find knife in car in Doncaster

This knife has been seized by South Yorkshire Police after a car crash in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said the knife was recovered from a VW Passat involved in a three car collision in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley.
A force spokesman said: "The driver is to be spoken to at later time."
