Police dog wins award at regional competition

Police dog Evo and his handler PC Adrian Noble have stolen the show yet again by adding another trophy to their collection after they were awarded overall winners at the Fireside K9 police dog competition in Leeds.

Evo, a four-year old Malinois, and PC Noble represented South Yorkshire and Humberside Police’s Joint Specialist Operations department at the competition hosted by West Yorkshire Police at Temple Newsam House earlier this month.

The duo claimed first prize in the criminal work category, second in the obedience category and were named as the overall winners of the competition.

This award is one in a long line of accomplishments they have achieved this year, being awarded regional champion, third place in the 56th National Police dog trials in May in Belfast, and winner of the service dog of the year trial in July at the British Police and Services Canine Association (BPSCA) 25th service dog trials in Birmingham, as well as scooping third place in the property search category.

This success represents the hard work, commitment and outstanding skills and ability of the dogs working for both forces.

PC Noble said: “Evo is a credit to both the force and me and I am extremely proud of the successes he has achieved in these competitions and career so far.

“The skill and expertise Evo has demonstrated in these competitions comes from the work he does operationally when on duty. This involves working alongside officers to track criminals and search for suspects amongst other things.

“All of these accomplishments highlight his skill, expertise and the high stand of police dogs across both forces.

“I’m honoured to have Evo as my partner and hope to win many more trials and competitions.”