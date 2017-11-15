Police dig through garden and raid underground drugs bunker in Doncaster

Police have raided a purpose built underground drugs bunker in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster’s tasking team executed a warrant at a property on North Avenue in Bawtry on Tuesday and dug through the garden to find the haul.

From the raid, officers seized 16 cannabis plants and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of production of cannabis.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An investigation is currently ongoing into the incident."

Any information on drug production in your area contact police on 101.