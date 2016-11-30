Police crackdown on off-road bikes in Doncaster

Police and council officers visited areas of Doncaster plagued by off-road bikers.

They went to areas where there have been complaints about off-road motorcycles and quad bikes causing a nuisance and being ridden dangerously.

As part of the one-day operation, on Sunday, November 20, officers spoke to local residents and business owners and an off-road bike was seized.

Inspector Dave Jones, who led the operation, has said: “The success of the operation can be seen through the positive response from the local community and businesses and moving forwards we will be taking all of the feedback and tactics gathered, to guide the further action that will be taken when future operations are carried out.

“We are committed to listening to our residents and will take all action where possible to resolve the issues and keep Doncaster's residents safe.

“This operation is just the start of what is being done by police to target off-road bikes and plans are now being put in place to conduct similar work across all districts in South Yorkshire.”