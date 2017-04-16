Police crackdown on late-night trouble in Doncaster town centre takeaways

Police have launched a crackdown on late-night trouble in Doncaster's takeaways.

Officers operating in the town centre said there had a been a marked increase in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

A scheme has been launched between police and takeaway owners to alter opening hours to try and reduce trouble. As part of the action, five town centre takeaways voluntarily opted to sign up.

This partnership work was launched after police objected against the extension town centre takeaways, which fall within the cumulative impact area, had applied for to allow them to operate on a 24 hour basis.



These objections were upheld by Doncaster Council's licensing committee, now ensuring all takeaways within the area will be closed by 4-5am.

Police chiefs in the town said the action and continued support from local businesses who volunteered to become involved in the scheme, has 'allowed officers to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour caused by revellers'.



Inspector Lynne Lancaster has commented on this action: “Working in partnership with our local businesses allows us to address issues and put plans in place to effectively remove threats to our communities. In this instance through the volunteer participation, we have been able to enforce these plans and I think recognition and thanks, should be given to the takeaways that have taken part. Their involvement in the programme shows their dedication to work alongside police to keep our communities safe and improve Doncaster.



“The decision to develop the voluntary scheme was taken after an increase in crime and antisocial behaviour in the town centre was reported. To reduce these reports and implement the new scheme, dedicated officers from the licensing enforcement team, alongside local LPTs, have been building relationships with the local businesses to explain the purpose of the programme and the positive impact their involvement would have.



“I’m extremely pleased with the results we have achieved so far and I hope in the coming weeks, as our commitment to this work continues, further takeaways will also volunteer to join the scheme and work with us to increase the safety of our town centre.”