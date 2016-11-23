Police crackdown on foreign criminals hailed 'tremendous success'

A police crackdown on foreign criminals using South Yorkshire's roads has been hailed a 'tremendous success'.

Operation Trivium, which launched on Monday, is a week-long nationwide multi-agency ctrackdown on foreign offenders who use the road networks for criminal activity.

Officers have conducted spot checks, patrols and used intelligence to target criminals who travel to prey on vulnerable people and commit crimes.

So far officers have arrested eight people, stopped 144 vehicles and seized 29 cars in South Yorkshire.

Chief Inspector Glen Suttenwwod said: “The operation is now entering its third day and the results that have been obtained so far, demonstrate the importance of the work that is being done and the effectiveness of the planned operation that is in place.

“To build on this success, officers will continue to conduct spot checks, patrols and execute warrants under the operation.”