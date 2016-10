Streets in Doncaster were sealed off this morning while officers carried out a number of drug raids.

Details of the police operation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, but a number of search warrants are believed to have been executed.

The area around Dockin Hill Road and the roundabout on Church Way, close to Doncaster College, was 'sealed off' this morning according to local residents.

Allerton Street was one of the roads affected.

One man said armed officers were involved.