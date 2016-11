Concern is growing for the safety of a Doncaster man who has been missing for over a day.

Mark Eveleigh, aged 40, last seen by his partner at their home in Newmarket Road at noon yesterday.

He was wearing blue canvas shoes, navy blue jeans and a dark blue First bus overcoat.

He is also thought be driving his green VRM Peugeot 206 with the registration Y291 OLA.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.