Police concern for missing South Yorkshire woman

A police search is underway for a woman reported missing from her home in Doncaster.

Mia Bell, who is also known as Maria, was last seen near to Sainsbury’s supermarket in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, at 3pm on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old is thin, 5ft 8ins tall and has waist-length brown hair.

It is believed that she was wearing a black knee-length padded jacket with fur trim on the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots with a heel when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.