Police closed part of the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning after finding an injured man.

The M1 southbound from J38 Wakefield to J37 Barnsley was closed at around 9am this morning after a 32-year-old man was found with minor injuries.

Yorkshire ambulance attended the scene to deal with the man's injuries but police say they are still unsure over the exact circumstances of the man's injuries.

Highways England said that the M1 southbound was fully opened at around 9.30am with delays easing.