Police carry out dawn raids in blitz on crime in Doncaster.

Four drug raids were carried out on a Doncaster estate this morning in a crackdown on crime in Doncaster.

Officers raided homes on the St James Estate, Balby Bridge, as part of Operation Duxford - a multi-agency blitz on criminality, with the focus on Doncaster today.

Raids have also been carried out in Thorne and officers have been speaking to people about immigration issues and how to tackle street drinkers in the town centre.

South Yorkshire Police said today's operation would tackle 'community issues, criminal activity, anti-social behaviour and protect vulnerable people'.

Mexborough and Rossington will be targeted by officers during the blitz.

Superintendent Neil Thomas said: “Through increased visibility, action and engagement, we have been able to work with residents to identify and tackle high priority issues, resulting in successful outcomes so far and a safer community with increased trust and confidence.

“Further activity will continue throughout the remainder of the day with a community speed watch programme put in place, a crime prevention stall set up at the Doncaster Interchange, leaflet drops across the district, litter and parking enforcement activity, PACT meetings and a communications bus in Rossington to enable residents to raise issues and speak directly with officers."

Around 150 officers are involved in the operation.