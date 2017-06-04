Police believe Doncaster shooting was 'targeted attack'

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to what they believe was a targeted attack in Cantley, Doncaster, on Friday night.

At around 11.25pm it’s believed a red Subaru Forrester and a white flatbed van drove onto Acacia Road and fired shots towards the Cantley Lodge pub from the passenger side window.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 22 were injured during the incident.

The vehicles are then reported to have driven away onto Green Boulevard, before they reappeared moments later driving down Everingham Road shops, where it is believed shots were fired toward a takeaway, injuring a 41-year-old man.

All four men were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Constable Andy Hotchkiss said: “While we are in the early stages of this investigation, we do believe it may have been a targeted attack and we would ask anyone who may have been at the pub or in the vicinity at the time to please come forward.

“Any incident of this nature is understandably concerning for the local community, however we are treating the investigation as a priority and have a number of lines of enquiry to follow up, but I would please urge you to please call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously if you have any information.”

If you can help, please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1327 of June 2, 2017.