Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Doncaster accident

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Doncaster.

The man, 32, was killed when his red Honda EX2-F motorcycle, travelling towards Barnby Dun, hit a black Ford Fusion on Top Road at about 2.20pm on Monday.

The other driver in the accident was a 23-year-old woman, who was travelling towards Stainforth.

The two vehicles collided near the Barnby Dun MOT and Service Centre.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver was uninjured.

If you saw the collision, phone South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 579 on August 7.