Police appeal after driver intimidated by two cars on A18

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a driver was intimidated by two other motorists on the A18.

Humberside Police officers are investigating claims a driver was intimidated by the drivers of two other vehicles on the A18 at Gunness - and are now appealing for independent witnesses to come forward.

The incident is said to have happened between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on Sunday, August 28, heading along the A18 towards Scunthorpe.

The victim, who was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa, claims to have been followed by a silver Nissan Terrano and black Vauxhall Vectra – which were both being driven in an erratic manner.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have seen any of the vehicles involved at around this time, is asked to call 101, quoting log number 556.