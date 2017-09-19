Police appeal after armed robbery at South Yorkshire petrol station

Armed robbers raided a petrol station in South Yorkshire, brandishing a knife as they demanded cash and cigarettes from terrified staff.

Police today released CCTV images of the robbery, which took place at the Jet Garage in Rotherham, as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police said two masked men had entered the garage on Barnsley Road, in Wath, one of whom was reportedly carrying a knife.

The men demanded cash and cigarettes, before leaving with their loot in a silver/gray Ford Ka which had the registration number DU04KZB.

No one was injured during the robbery on Thursday, August 17, at around 11.45pm, but police said staff had been left 'incredibly shaken'.

Two men arrested in connection with the robbery, aged 42 and 36, have since been released from the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1207 of August 17.