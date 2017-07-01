'Please forgive me' - Adele cancels Wembley gigs after damaging vocal cords

Adele has told fans how she is 'heartbroken' at having to cancel this weekend's Wembley gigs after damaging her vocal cords.

The pop sensation was due to bring the curtain down on her 123-show world tour at Wembley Stadium tonight (Saturday, July 1) and tomorrow.

But she posted early this morning on Twitter that she was pulling out of the gigs after taking medical advice, having 'struggled vocally' in her first two Wembley shows.

She apologised to fans and assured them refunds would be available if the shows can't be rescheduled, promising more information over the next few days.

The singer had written in her programme notes for Wednesday's Wembley concert - attended by a record 98,000 fans - that she wanted to end the world tour in her hometown of London as 'I don't know if I'll ever tour again'.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, she wrote of the first two Wembley shows: "I've struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night.

"I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn't open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords."

She continued: "To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement. I'm already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice.

"I've considered doing Saturday night's show but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way."

She told fans she was so 'desperate' to perform that she considered miming, but said 'I cannot in a million years do that to you'.

"I'm sorry for your disappointment... you know I would not take this decision lightly," she added.

"Who the **** cancels a show at Wembley Stadium? To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around... It's as if my whole career had been building up to these four shows."

In 2011, the 29-year-old required surgery to remove a benign growth in her throat which was affecting her voice.

Wembley Stadium shared Adele's post and said more information would follow soon.