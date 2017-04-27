Plans revealed to expand Isle of Axholme primary school

Plans have been revealed to expand a primary school in the Isle of Axholme.

Bosses at Saint Norbert's Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy in Fieldside, Crowle, have submitted a planning application to build a key stage two unit.

Blueprints show the extension comprises of a new classroom, lobby area, cloak room, toilets and a storage area.

There will also be nine car parking spaces alongside the 108 sq metre development.

Crowle and Ealand Town Council have expressed their support for the scheme.

The plans have been submitted to North Lincolnshire Council. There is no date set yet for when the scheme will go before the planning department.