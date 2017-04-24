Plans get underway for community champion awards

North Lincolnshire Council has started planning the sixth Community Champion Awards taking place at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday 23 November 2017 and is looking for a business sponsor.

An opportunity has opened up for another business to come on board and sponsor the Community Project Award.

If you are interested in sponsoring this award, please get in touch with Donna Allison for more details at donna.allison@northlincs.gov.uk or by calling 01724 297097.

Cllr John Briggs, cabinet member for Commercial Enterprise, said:

“The Community Champion Awards go from strength to strength each year. The preparations for this year’s ceremony are in full swing and we are looking forward to hearing all the brilliant stories and acts of bravery that are happening within the North Lincolnshire community.

“An opportunity has arisen for more businesses to be a part of the event and sponsor an award. If you are interested in supporting the Community Champion Awards, please get in touch with Donna.

“The Community Champion Awards recognises truly inspiration achievements from people in North Lincolnshire communities. All too often, achievements are not highlighted but these awards make sure that people are rewarded for their amazing compassion and hard work.”

Nominations for the 2017 Community Champion Awards open on Thursday 1 June. You will be able to nominate online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/champion or by contacting the Community Recreation team on 01724 297270 or emailing community.recreation@northlincs.gov.uk for a nomination form.

Paul Fox of Paul Fox Estate Agents is delighted to be involved in the Community Champion Awards for the first time:

“We are extremely honoured to be offered the opportunity to sponsor the Young Carer of the Year Award. We feel these young people are an inspiration to us all and we are privileged to be part of these awards to recognise their ongoing commitment and selflessness in caring for others.”

Lisa Fleming, Head of PR and Marketing at Ongo, explains why they have sponsored the awards each year: “These awards showcase the fantastic achievements of people living in North Lincolnshire, and it’s a great pleasure for us to be involved. It’s brilliant to learn about people who are so passionate and really want to make a positive difference in their community.

“It’s also so rewarding to work alongside other local organisations who believe in supporting the North Lincolnshire community and recognising the people who make it such a great place.”

Marion and David Cooper jointly won the Adult Carer of the Year Award at last year’s awards. They have cared for more than 90 children during their time as foster carers. Marion said: “All they needed was to be listened to and talked to and that is really got us into it. It has been a great 25 years.”For more details about the Community Champion Awards, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/champion.