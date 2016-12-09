Plans for Indian restaurant to be built on former site of popular Doncaster pub

An Indian restaurant could soon be built on the former site of a well-known Doncaster pub, under latest plans.

A planning application has been sent to Doncaster Council asking to take forward proposals to build the restaurant on the former site of The Benbow pub on Armthorpe Road, Intake.

The latest plans were submitted by the new owners of the site late last month and also ask for permission to build facilities for the proposed restaurant on the site including include a patio seating area, a car park, driveways, and a delivery area.

They also want to carry out landscaping work on the site.

A letter has been submitted to the council by Jamie Tingle of Wireframe Studio Ltd on behalf of the owners as part of the application, asking to tweek their original plans to make it more viable as a development.

It states: “The applicant seeks to make minor revisions to the design of the building and site layout.

“This has been driven by design improvements and project costs and viability.

“In brief the positioning of the building and overall dimensions of the building have remain unchanged.

“The elevations have been simplified and redesigned in accord with the applicants wishes and proposed end use of an Indian themed restaurant.”

The Benbow on Armthorpe Road, Intake, was demolished in June 2013, after lying derelict for several years.

There had been plans to convert the watering hole, named after Royal Navy hero John Benbow, into an Indian restaurant in 2010 before its demolition after planning permission was granted but work never began.

The premises was then reduced to rubble three years later, with a view to a new commercial premises being built on the site.

Planning permission to turn the site into an Indian restaurant was granted for the second time in January 2014, but building work failed to start on the site for the second time.

The Benbow pub was a popular and well known landmark on the road to Armthorpe.

Built by Walter Firth, The Benbow opened on February 7, 1963 according to the Doncaster Chronicle of that day, the licence being transferred from the Volunteer Inn, French Gate, Doncaster.

The premises were named after Whitbread brewery group chairman Colonel William Whitbread’s racing yacht Benbow.

The Benbow’s first landlord was Licensed Victuallers Association stalwart Ron Jones.

Doncaster Council’s planning committee is due to make a decision on the application on Monday, February 20.

For more information on the planning application please view it online at Doncaster Council’s website by visiting: www.doncaster.gov.uk and searching for 16/02915/FULM