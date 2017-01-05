PLANNING: See what’s happening in your street

Here are the latest planning applications received, and decisions made, by North Lincolnshire Council.

Applications received

Advertisement consent to display signage at 5-7 Eastoft Road, Crowle by Mr R Nicholson.

Planning permission to erect a new building for the repair and testing of motor vehicles including demolition of existing car showroom at 5-7 Eastoft Road, Crowle by Mr R Nicholson.

Planning permission to construct a new vehicular access at 117 High Street, Belton by Mr Dale Cracknell.

Planning permission to erect pre-fabricated building for use as engineering and maintenance workshop in connection with restoration, storage and rolling stock. Engineered works and laying for 100m long narrow gauge railway at The Peat Works, access track, alongside Moor Middle Drain, Crowle by Mr Ian Goldthorpe of Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership.

Applications decisions

Permission for change of use of land for a 13-pitch static caravan holiday park with ancillary infrastructure including site road and drainage with the demolition of existing buildings on site at the former garden centre, Sandtoft Road, Westgate, Belton - refused.

Application to remove condition 9 of PA/2015/1317 regarding the requirement for a community use agreement at The Axholme Academy, Wharf Road, Crowle - granted with conditions.

Permission to erect a detached double garage and store at 303 Wharf Road, Crowle - granted with conditions.

Permission for extensions and alterations to existing dwelling including raising of roof and erection of detached double garage at 134 Westgate Road, Westgate, Belton - granted with conditions.

Permission to retain change of use of land to a vehicle storage yard at Unit 9, Holly Tree Farm, Sandtoft Road, Epworth - granted with conditions.

Permission to change the use of land from display of advertising hoarding and agriculture to storage of commercial vehicles and re-siting of screening bund and palisade fencing at OS field 5180, north of ProTruck Auctions, Sandtoft Industrial Estate, Belton - granted with conditions.

Permission to erect a replacement agricultural building for accommodation of livestock and retention of existing shepherd’s hut for purposes ancillary to agriculture on land south of Common Middle Road, Crowle - granted with conditions.