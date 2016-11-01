PLANNING: Applications submitted to Doncaster Council

Doncaster Council has received the following planning applications for consideration.

Erection of two storey extension to rear at 10 Myrtle Road, Dunscroft.

Erection of one metre high fence to replace existing at 1 Burnham Grove, Scawthorpe.

Erection of new rear garden room, following demolition of existing rear conservatory at 7 Tickhill Road, Bawtry.

Display of five non-illuminated fascia signs on land off Omega Boulevard, Thorne

Erection of front porch extension and side kitchen extension to a semi-detached dwelling house at 7 Bircotes Walk, Rossington.

Erection of five detached houses, two detached garages and conversion of office building to detached house (being resubmission of application 15/02286/FUL granted on 02.12.2015) 1. (Revised siting of Plot 1 and associated alterations) at Thorne Hall, Ellison Street, Thorne.

Erection of detached house on approx. 0.03ha of land (being amendment to previous permission 15/00571/FUL, granted on 01.05.2015 - clarification of external materials and plan measurement, addition of frosted glass to fixed side window) on land to rear of Monton Main Street, Old Cantley.

Erection of ground floor extension to side/rear at 10 Crabgate Drive, Skellow.

Erection of porch and canopy and alteration to bay window from round to square at 58 Scott Avenue, Conisbrough.

Conversion of retail unit with apartment above to form eight studio apartments, new two storey extension following demolition of existing single storey extension and other associated alterations at 170 Beckett Road, Wheatley.

Conversion of part of garage to study including installation of new window in front elevation at 8 Meadow Croft, Sprotbrough.

Consent to fell one weeping ash (being subject to T68 of the Doncaster Rural District Council Tree Preservation Order (No.19) 1972 Braithwell) at the churchyard, St James’ Church, Micklebring Lane, Braithwell. Erection of two storey extension to side at 5 Capstan Way. Thorne.

Conservation area notification to fell one Wild Cherry (T1) and to crown clean and crown lift one Oak (T3) to 4m from ground level; the trees being within the South Bessacarr Conservation Area at 7 Plantation Avenue, Bessacarr.

Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 05, 06, 10, 11, 12 & 17 of planning application 15/02286/FUL at DMBC Offices, Ellison Street, Thorne.

Erection to side of existing bungalow at 40 Oak Tree Road, Branton.

Change of use from retail (A1) to cafe (A3) (retrospective) at 10 Askern Road, Bentley,.

Proposed erection of detached garage at 79 Ellison Street, Thorne.