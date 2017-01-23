A collision involving a number of vehicles is causing long delays on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident between junctions 38 and 39 of the A1M near Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.

One lane is closed between junction 38 and the A639 for Upton.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Traffic is able to pass the scene, however due to the delays we advise road users to allow plenty of extra time to complete their journeys and to consider seeking alternative routes where possible."

Key figures in transformation of Sheffield urge city to find its own identity

Murder accused appears at Sheffield court

South Yorkshire Police in week-long crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

VIDEO: Pulp legend Jarvis Cocker backs protesters bid to save thousands of Sheffield trees from the chop

Pile-up causes long delays on South Yorkshire motorway

Missing South Yorkshire teenager found safe and well

Last drinks for Sheffield's Holme Lea pub

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE