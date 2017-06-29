PICTURES: Youngsters step out in Doncaster for charity

Trekking toddlers put their best feet forward to step out for charity in Doncaster.

Youngsters made the most of the recent sunny weather to take part in the Big Toddle, a fundraising drive for children's charity Barnardo's.

Walk this way.

The annual event sees children aged under five from across the country taking part in the sponsored walk which had the theme of "Go For Bold" this summer, with tots encouraged to wear colourful clothes for the stroll.

In Doncaster, 16 under fives took part and raised more than £1,000 which is great.

Organiser Alex Morris said: "We walked from Hurst Lane all the way up to the airport and back - which is a lot for little legs aged from 18 months to six.

"They all wore colourful tshirts with the Big Toddle 2017 on."

The walk gets underway.