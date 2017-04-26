PICTURES: Vintage bus brought out of retirement for Doncaster bus driver's funeral

This is the moment a vintage bus was brought out of retirement for the funeral of a former Doncaster bus driver.

Ronald Stapleton, who died earlier this month, was given the unusual double decker tribute as the funeral procession made its way from his home in Barnby Dun to Doncaster's Rose Hill Crematorium yesterday.

Mr Stapleton makes his final journey.

Mr Stapleton, 85, who was a driver for Yorkshire Traction for most of his career, was also a committed bus enthusiast and bought the old South Yorkshire Motors Albion Valiant in the early 70s and for many years it was his pride and joy, driving it up and down the country.

However, he later had to sell it but in the wake of his death, his family tracked the vehicle down to a West Yorkshire museum and bosses agreed to loan it for yesterday afternoon's funeral.

Daughter Val Pierrepoint said: "Dad was obsessed by transport, a real bus enthusiast.

"He reluctantly let the bus go years ago but we tracked it down to Dewsbury Bus Museum.

The cortege saw the vintage bus brought out of retirement.

"When we contacted them they said they would bring the bus as it still runs today and follow the funeral procession to the crematorium."

The bus - with the registration TWY 8 - dates from 1950 - and is still used by the musuem for open days and events.