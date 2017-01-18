PICTURES, VIDEO AND REACTION: Naked female (and male) cleaners - all you need to know!

A job advert looking for naked female cleaners to clean houses in South Yorkshire for £45 an hour has certainly created a stir.

Our story about the appeal for naturist cleaners went viral with hundreds taking to social media asking how they could apply - while others complained about the job being restricted purely to women.

READ MORE: Naked female cleaners wanted to clean houses in South Yorkshire for £45 an hour - totally in the nude

But naked cleaners are nothing new - and a quick (skinny) dip into our archives proves that the idead has been done before in our region - with plenty of fellas stripping off in the past too to buff up a few houses.

And last year, a pensioner in Bristol posted an advert for a naked cleaner in his local newsagents - and was innundated with applicants for the £20 an hour cash in hand job.

Back in 2001, a male nude cleaning duo called Spit and Polish were cleaning offices in Doncaster - and we've dug a few of their photos out from the archives.

Naturist Cleaners are advertising for staff.

Another firm called Goodhands offered a similar service - with two local men stripping off to offer a household cleaning service across South Yorkshire.

Naturist Cleaners, the firm which posted the latest advert, is a London based firm but is looking to go nationwide with its service which it says is aimed at naturists.

A statement on its website reads: "Naturist cleaners are one of UK’s leading naturist and nude cleaning service provider.

"We, at Naturist Cleaners, believe in the liberty of the true human form and the serenity of a spotlessly cleaned home.

The advert has attracted huge attention.

"It is important that your houses are clean and sparkling because a clean environment promotes positive thoughts. But you do not have to do this tiresome task alone. Hire our nude cleaning services now and go ahead, have a relaxed day. You can choose our nude cleaners that suit your preferences."

Here's what you've been saying on Facebook and Twitter about the naked cleaners!

A naked male cleaning duo called Spit and Polish operated in Doncaster during the early 2000s.

The pair offered a variety of household chores in the buff.

The duo offered office cleaning in the nude.