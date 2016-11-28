PICTURES: TV hopefuls try out for Britain's Got Talent auditions in Doncaster

Wannabe stars have been flocking to Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre in a bid to land a spot on top-rated TV show Britain's Got Talent.

Singers and performers of all ages have been pouring into the shopping centre today as crews from the hit ITV show look to find the next big thing ahead of a new series of the show starting in the New Year.

Rebecca Coverly entertains the crowds at the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

And while judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden may not have been on hand to cast their eye over those putting themselves in front of the camera, there were plenty of shoppers who took time out to clap and cheer those having a go.

Among them was teenager Nikita Dunlop who travelled from her home in Retford to have a go.

The 16-year-old sang I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables - the song that propelled Scottish singer Susan Boyle to fame when she performed it for her audition on the show in 2009.

She said: "I was a bit nervous with all those people watching and it wasn't as good as I'd have liked but it was a good experience.

Teenager Nikita Dunlop sang for the judging crew.

Nikita, who has also auditioned for BBC singing contest The Voice said: "I didn't get through on that show. Hopefully I'll do better this time round."

Rebecca Coverly, 31, was another who decided to have a go on the spur of the moment after stumbling on the auditions outside WHSmith as she shopped.

The Doncaster woman said: "It was just random really, I was in town wandering about, saw the auditions and I thought I would have a go.

"I think it went quite well. I'm always singing - I like to sing and show off on Facebook. It was a bit nerve-wracking though to do it in front of a crowd."

The auditions in the Frenchgate Centre attracted a number of curious shoppers.

Doncaster Rovers fan Kevin Smeaton proudly showed off his allegiance to the club when he stepped forward for his spell in the limelight - donning a red shirt sporting the club's badged for his rendition of Roy Orbison's Penny Arcade.

He said: "A friend rung me up and told me about it. He said "you've always wanted to do it, haven't you" so I thought I would come down and have a go."

The 68-year-old from Balby said: "I thought it went OK and I got a round of applause from the crowd at the end.

"I sing on the karaoke quite a bit and sing a lot of songs, but that one is my favourite. I am hopeful of getting through to the live shows," he added.

The 11th series of the programme - which has discovered talents such as opera star Paul Potts, performing dog Pudsey and dance troupe Diversity, is due to return to screens next spring.

Last year's series saw a number of Doncaster based performers appear on the show.

Singer Rachael Wooding missed out on a place in the final after just missing the cut in the live semi-finals while fellow Doncaster performers, upside down pianist Colin "Fingers" Henry, 68 and comedian Council Joe, 40, also missed out after appearing in the heats.