PICTURES: The Isle marks Remembrance Day

Parades and services of remembrance took place across the Isle and North Lincolnshire, to honour the war dead in time-honoured tradition over the weekend.

At 11am on Saturday there was a two minutes’ silence in the Market Place at Epworth, and there were also services across the Isle including in Owston Ferry, Ealand, Haxey, West Butterwick, Crowle, West Stockwith and also over the border in Misterton.

Brownies and Crowle Air Cadets with police and helpers at Sunday's Remembrance Day parade in Epworth. Picture: Harold Woolgar

The North Lincolshire Mayor attended a parade and service from the Baths Hall to the war memorial at Scunthorpe, and there was a special performance of The Armed Man by Gainsborough Choral Society on Saturday at All Saints’ Church in Gainsborough.

Epworth members of the British Legion outside St Andrew's Church including Standard bearer Dave Pearce.