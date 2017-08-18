PICTURES: Team Verrico hosts festival-style camp-out at Clampit Creek

Have your say

Isle-based charity Team Verrico held its first festival-style camp-out at Clampit Creek in Haxey over two days to raise cash for cancer victims.

Families, and particularly single-parent families, went along to chill out and enjoy live music, fun activities, camp fires and fresh air.

.

Music was provided by folk and blues band Momma’s Days are Done while artists Steffi Wulf and Tom Parker performed fire-spinning and slack-lining - a balance act that guests had the opportunity to try out themselves.

Team Verrico gave a huge thanks to all those who volunteered at, and attended, the camp.

.

.

.

.

.