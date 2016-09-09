PICTURES: Still Open All Hours TV crews return to begin setting up Arkwright's shop in Doncaster

Television crews have returned to Doncaster ahead of filming of a new series of Still Open All Hours from next Monday to set up Arkwright's shop.

Set dressers this morning began converting the Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby for filming of the third series, which is set to get underway for two weeks from Monday morning.

Crews will spend the next few days preparing the set in Balby, Doncaster. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

Star Sir David Jason confirmed a third series earlier this year and is expected to be among those in Doncaster when cameras start rolling next week.

Crews will spend the next few days converting the salon into Arkwright's cluttered emporium for the cornershop sitcom, a follow on from the original 70s and 80s series Open All Hours.

The new run will once again see Sir David (Granville) returning to run his Uncle Arkwright’s corner shop along with son Leroy.

It follows on from a six-part series last winter which proved a big hit with fans, drawing in more than eight million viewers. The first series and a Christmas special, which kick started the show's revival, also proved a success.

Sir David Jason and James Baxter will once again star in the third series of Still Open All Hours.

Outdoor sequences for the show will once again be filmed at the salon - the setting for the original Open All Hours series starring Ronnie Barker as miserly and stuttering shopkeeper Arkwright.

The new series has once again been written by Doncaster-based TV scriptwriter Roy Clarke who also penned Last Of The Summer Wine.

Joining Sir David for the new season are expected to be returning cast members including Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, James Baxter, Brigit Forsyth, Nina Wadia, Lynda Baron, Stephanie Cole and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

However it is unclear whether actor Tim Healy, who plays Gastric in the show, will be returning to Doncaster to film after being flown home from Spain earlier this year with a mystery illness that left him fighting for his life while filming hit ITV show Benidorm.

A sequel to Open All Hours, Still Open All Hours was originally envisioned as a one-off special in 2013, but after it proved to be a ratings hit BBC with over 12 million viewers, a full series was then commissioned.