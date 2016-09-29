PICTURES: Sneak peek inside Doncaster's newest pub

This is the first glimpse inside Doncaster's newest town centre pub which is set to open its doors next month.

The Angel and Royal is scheduled to open its doors at the end of October - and these photographs show the major refurbishment project under way to totally revamp the former Old Angel bar in Cleveland Street.

The upstairs bar has been totally ripped out.

We revealed yesterday how the name is a tribute to Doncaster's original Angel and Royal pub which was knocked down to make way for the Frenchgate Centre in 1962.

Gary Roberts, spokesman for new owners Amber Taverns, said: "The new name is a variation of the historical names – The Angel & Royal. Works are progressing well and we are looking to open the business late October, but a date has not yet been confirmed."

Added Mr Roberts: "It will be a wet led business that will no longer serve any food – but we will sell a fine range of cask ales, craft beers, cocktails and a great gin selection.

"We will have a full sports package from Sky and BT and will show it on our superb video wall and multiple screens."

The view from the gallery looking down at the downstairs bar.

He added that the pub was now recruiting for full and part-time staff

The Old Angel closed down earlier this year after being sold by then owners Wetherspoon.

Blackpool-based Amber Taverns snapped up the bar - fornerly Yates's Wine Lodge - and which first opened in 1997.

The distinctive building, with its turreted tower, was built on the site of a row of shops, which were demolished to make way for the new watering hole.

The bar is being totally refurbished ahead of its reopening.

The row was known as King Charles Terrace - and a garden in the street was said to have contained a pear tree, planted by King Charles I, hence the name.

The Old Angel was one 34 across the country put up for sale by the Wetherspoon chain last November.

Amber Taverns is behind the refurbishment scheme.