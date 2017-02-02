PICTURES: Sleeping Beauty by the Wroot Amateur Players

Talented villagers staged a pantomime classic to packed audiences last month.

Wroot Amateur Players performance of Ben Crocker’s Sleeping Beauty took place to full houses over four nights.

Spokesman Jane Wiles said: “Once again it was a huge success, with the enormous amount of talent on show in this tiny village, both on stage and behind the scenes, it can truly be said that Wroot pantomime is unique in that it is a self-contained production with every element being provided by residents of the village.

“Everyone works tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that a professional performance is presented.”

The next pantomime from this talented group will be Aladdin due to be performed in January 2018.