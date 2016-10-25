PICTURES: Service of dedication for Isle war memorial

A special service was held at St Mary’s Church in Garthorpe on Saturday.

Attended by the mayor of North Lincolnshire, Councillor Trevor Foster, and deputy mayor Coun Peter Clark the service was one of dedication for the new Garthorpe and Fockerby war memorial.

The installation follows a campaign launched by heritage enthusiasts to build a memorial honouring the soldiers from the two Isle villages who fought in the first and second world wars.

Residents rallied round to raise enough money to site a tribute in the cemetery .

As part of the fundraising push, military author Carole McEntee-Taylor wrote a new book about men from the villages who went to war.

Net royalties went towards paying for building materials.

