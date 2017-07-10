PICTURES: Rescue Day 2017

Thousands flock to see emergency services in action

Rescue Day showcases the excellent work the 999 and rescue services do and allows for the general public to engage with the staff who serve and protect 24/7.

.

This special day raises funds for emergency service and community related charities. The day is supported and organised by members of Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Humberside Police and many more agencies and organisations.

Some of the hugely popular attractions will include high octane live police pursuit demonstrations carried out by members of North Yorkshire Police’s Road Crime Team, who star in the TV series All New Traffic Cops Under Attack’. They will also be joined by their counterparts from Holland who are part of the Dutch Road Traffic Police.

Grace Martin of Scunthorpe Macmillan said: “We had a super day. A big thank you to those of you that came to say hello, enjoyed our games, bought our merchandise and dug deep. You raised £211 which will go straight towards helping to support local people living with cancer.”

Spectator Daz Waude said: “Had a fantastic day. Well worth the money. Kids loved it, plus me, and I’m a big kid can’t wait for next year.”

.

Michael Kirk said: “What a fantastic effort by all involved.”

.

Rob Hocking along with Arthur & Florence Size got the chance to try out emergency service boats, Ealand, United Kingdom, 8th July2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.