PICTURES: Families go potty for pumpkins

Halloween holds no fear for hundreds of families across the borough who have flocked to a Doncaster farm to pick their own pumpkins.

Located just off Doncaster Road in Tickhill, Eastfield Farm planted a crop of around 15,000 pumpkins in time for the spooky holiday.

Phoebe Johnson, 7, from Kirk Sandall, finds the perfect pumpkin at Eastfield Farm on Monday.

The pick-your-own-farm’s crop has proved to be a big hit again this year with families lining up throughout the week to bag their selection.

The farm will be open between 10am until 4pm until Halloween on Monday, October 31.

A spokesman for the farm said: “We have had a very busy weekend on the pumpkins, still got plenty left, but all of the larger ones have now gone.

“We are open daily, subject to availability.

“Please wear suitable footwear, wellies are a good idea.”

The Sloan family from Rossington are among those who have flocked to the farm.

Little five-year-old Lucy and Lewis, eight, had their pick of the pumpkins when they visited with parents Kim and Carl Sloan on Monday.

The farm also has a tea-room for anyone needing refreshments after a busy time in the fields.

During the summer people are also able to pick their own fruit including strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, black/redcurrants and blackberries at the farm.

* Thank Gourd it’s Pumpkin Day