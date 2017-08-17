PICTURES: Doncaster students celebrate A-level success

The nervous wait was finally over for thousands of Doncaster teenagers this morning - as they got their hands on their A-level results.
This year some students and headteachers felt they were operating under extra pressure - brought on by Government-imposed changes.
The results mark a key step in major reforms to A-levels introduced by ministers, which includes a move away from coursework and modular exams, as well as a significant decision to separate AS-levels to form standalone qualifications.
Former education secretary Michael Gove, who pushed through the changes, argued this will give students a better understanding of subjects by allowing them to study more in-depth over an extended two year period, rather than sitting stage-by-stage modular exams.
But on the ground level, students and teaching staff, said this put more of an emphasis on ensuring you perform well on the day of major exams at the end of the course.
DFP photographer Marie Caley met teenagers across Doncaster as they received their results.
Youngsters are pictured at Outwood Academy Danum and at Hall Cross Academy.
