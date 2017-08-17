PICTURES: Doncaster students celebrate A-level success

The nervous wait was finally over for thousands of Doncaster teenagers this morning - as they got their hands on their A-level results.

This year some students and headteachers felt they were operating under extra pressure - brought on by Government-imposed changes.

Celebrating their A level results at Outwood Academy Danum are l-r Alexander Boldy, 18, of Doncaster, recieved a triple distinction and a c and will study school sport and PE at Sheffield Hallam, Adele Woodiwiss, 18, of Wheatley, received 3C's and will study Adult nursing at Sheffield Hallam and Lewis Haddow, 18, of Intake, received 4C's and will continue his studies at Hull studying Business and HR. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Alevels OutwoodDanum MC 2

The results mark a key step in major reforms to A-levels introduced by ministers, which includes a move away from coursework and modular exams, as well as a significant decision to separate AS-levels to form standalone qualifications.

Former education secretary Michael Gove, who pushed through the changes, argued this will give students a better understanding of subjects by allowing them to study more in-depth over an extended two year period, rather than sitting stage-by-stage modular exams.

But on the ground level, students and teaching staff, said this put more of an emphasis on ensuring you perform well on the day of major exams at the end of the course.

DFP photographer Marie Caley met teenagers across Doncaster as they received their results.

Celebrating their A level results at Outwood Academy Danum are l-r Charlotte Foster, 18, of Wheatley, received 2A's and 2B's and will study Mathematics and Music at Leeds University, Matthew Cannon, 18, of Wheatley Hills, received 1A* and 3A's and will study Maths at Durham and Sam Merritt, 18, of Cusworth, received Triple Distinction and and will study Physiotherapy at Sheffield Hallam. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Alevels OutwoodDanum MC 4

Youngsters are pictured at Outwood Academy Danum and at Hall Cross Academy.

Celebrating their Alevel results at Hall Cross are L-r Sam Madden, 18, of Armthorpe, received 2A*, 2A's and will be attending Oxford to study Chemistry, Jake Vallow, 18, of Barnby Dun, received 3A's and will be heading to York to study Chemistry, Danny Honeybone, 18, of Cantley, received 3A's and will be studying Medicine at Sheffield, Hassan Dar, 17, of Cantley, received 2A* and an A and will study Dentistry at Sheffield and Kabika Kauseni, 18, of Cantley, received 2A* and a B and will continue her studies at Leeds Beckett, studying Architectural Technology. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Alevels HallCross MC 2

Jasmin Fish, of Cantley, received 3B's and 1 D and will continue her education at Sheffield Hallam, studying Education, Psychology & Counselling, Olivia Sorensen, of Bawtry, rececived 3B's and 1 C and will study Socialogy at the University of Liverpool and Courtney Jackson, of Branton, received a Distinction and D and will study Forensics at Lincoln. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Alevels HallCross MC 1