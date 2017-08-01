PICTURES: Doncaster burlesque dancer loses distinctive locks in aid of cancer-battling son

A Doncaster mum 'braved the shave' and lost her beloved locks in aid of her teenage son battling cancer.

A green and blue quiff used to form part of Kerry Fleming's distinctive look as part of her burlesque dancing alter ego 'Kaptain Kirsche'.

Kerry during the head shave event.

But the 42-year-old, who is manager of the Burlesque Chair Dance group, lopped off her colourful locks to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Research after her 14-year-old son Kane Carling was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease.

A crowd of about 60 friends and family looked on as she had her head shaved at the Cask Corner pub in Doncaster on Sunday.

The Edlington woman raised around £1000 for the cause - double her fundraising target of £500 and took to Facebook to thank everyone who donated, describing them as "incredible."

She also revealed MacMillan has invited her and nine others who have 'braved the shave' to take part in an exclusive photo shoot today in London with famed photographer John Rankin Waddell.

Kerry 'braves the shave.'

She said: "It feels amazing that we've been invited to go."

In addition, her fundraising activities will continue on August 13 at TigerTatz in Edlington as she is having a cancer awareness ribbon tattoed on her newly shaven head to raise even more money.

She told previously how the family was left stunned when son Kane was diagnosed with follicular thyroid cancer.three months ago.

She said: "Doctors said at first that they were 99.9 per cent sure that it was nothing serious, and then after further tests we found out it was cancer.

Kerry with her previous distinctive locks.

"We couldn't believe it.

"It has been hard, but Kane has dealt with it so well."

Kane has already had one surgery to remove part of his thyroid and is awaiting test results to see if he needs another operation.

Kerry added: "We have our fingers crossed everything will be okay.

"But he thought me shaving my head was a great idea for a good cause. He also had a good laugh about it!"

In addition, her 18-year-old son Kai has pledged to take part in a white collar boxing event in November and her 11-year-old daughter Ehlana wants to take part in a Race For Life to raise additional funds.

To donate visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/kerry-fleming