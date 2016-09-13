PICTURES: David Jason wrestles giant mouse in Doncaster as Still Open All Hours filming continues

Comedy legend Sir David Jason has been pictured appearing to wrestle with a giant mouse as filming for the new series of Still Open All Hours continues in Doncaster.

The star was pictured with the huge pink and grey stuffed toy as cameras rolled for the first day of filming on the third series of the hit BBC show in Balby yesterday.

The actors film scenes for the new series of Still Open All Hours.

Sir David and co-star Tim Healy, who has returned to Doncaster to shoot the new series after being hospitalised with a life-threatening mystery illness earlier this year, were pictured laughing and joking with the giant creature outside the Beautique hair salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby which has once again been transformed into Arkwright's cluttered emporium.

However, the new series will be minus Nurse Gladys Emmanuael, played by Lynda Baron, who has had to drop out due to a clash in filming schedules.

Crowds turned out in force yesterday as two weeks of exterior filming got under way in Doncaster.

The series is scheduled to begin airing on BBC1 at Christmas.