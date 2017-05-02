PICTURES: Darth Vader spotted browsing for electrical goods in Doncaster branch of Currys

This is the bizarre moment Star Wars villain Darth Vader felt the force of a bargain - by strolling around a Doncaster electrical store.

The iconic film baddie was spotted casually wandering the aisles of the town's branch of Currys, perhaps in need of a light or two to illuminate his dark side.

Perhaps toasters are hard to come by on the Death Star. (Photo: Michael Kennedy).

Shopper Michael Kennedy took the amusing snaps as the character quietly inspected a number of electrical appliances at the York Road store to the bemusement of other customers.

Dressed in his trademark flowing black cape and mask, Vader spend several moments browsing at the branch on Saturday afternoon - just a few days ahead of May 4 - Star Wars Day.

The date is marked by Star Wars fans around the globe as a play on "May the Force be with you."

But instead of travelling to Doncaster from a galaxy far, far away - there is a more innocent explanation as to why the dark lord had rocked up at Currys.

The Dark Lord was spotted wandering the aisles. (Photo: Michael Kennedy).

The store is next door to Smyths Toy Superstore which opened a new branch in Doncaster on Saturday with a host of costumed characters from film and TV.

Darth Vader's appearance caused amusement for shoppers. (Photo: Michael Kennedy).

Was Darth Vader looking for a new TV at Currys? (Photo: Michael Kennedy).

Darth Vader is thought to have been part of an event at Smyths next door. (Photo: Michael Kennedy).

The iconic baddie spent several moments browsing in the store. (Photo: Michael Kennedy).

It is not known if Vader made any purchases before leaving. (Photo: Michael Kennedy).