PICTURES: Crime scene investigators on Doncaster road as man fights for life after stabbing

These are the latest pictures from the scene in Doncaster after a man was stabbed early this morning.

A 32-year-old woman is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police on the scene at The Avenue in Bentley. Picture: Chris Etchells

Several police cars and crime scene investigation officers have been working at the scene today as they continue with their enquiries.

The road between Edwards Street and Burns Streets is still closed but traffic diversion are in place.

Emergency services were called to a property on The Avenue around 12.30am on Saturday morning after a man in his 50s was found with serious stab wounds.

The has been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition with 'life-threatening' injuries.

Police at the scene in Bentley

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

"An investigation is underway and officers are at the scene carrying out their initial enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 37 of 29 October 2016.

A property on The Avenue in Bentley was cordoned off by police. Picture: Chris Etchells