PICTURES: Children enjoy 1st Kicks football session

Footballing fun was had by youngsters at an Easter sports session in the Isle.

The FUNdamental PE and Sport 1st Kicks course was held at Crowle playing fields and saw children aged between three and six take part.

A spokesman said: “Our sessions have all been about each child developing a relationship with the football and in turn improve their confidence when dribbling, receiving, passing and shooting.

“We do this by having a huge emphasis on each child’s 1:1 time with the ball and incorporating fun games that all the children love.”

The organiastion are now running a weekly 1st Kicks academy for ages three to six. The Crowle sessions are now full but more are planned.

