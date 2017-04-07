PICTURES: Bookworms converge on Doncaster to pick their best reads

About 800 budding young bookworms converged on The Dome at Doncaster on Tuesday.

The primary and secondary school children were there for the Doncaster Book Awards.

Erika Parsons, Lillymai Wright, Poet Joshua Seigal, Kieran Wright, Marshall Goulding and Liz Million

Organisers say the event is unique as it’s 100 per cent led by the kids.

They select books to read, post reviews on a website and vote for their favourites.

The books are short-listed for the final at the Doncaster Dome.

Television personality Julian Clary’s book The Bolds took victory this year.

Poet Joshua Seigel with Jake Wallace, Ebony Brown, Leah Hickey, Brando Wales, Kian Worsfold and Molly Eddleston

The kids can win, too. Judges from Waterstones pick the best reviews, and there was also a poetry section this year.

Entrants were narrowed down to the top six, and those young bards got to perform their poems on the day.

Chair and director of the awards, Lesley Hurworth, said the day was about getting kids engaged with books and reading.

Workshops for art and drama which are run throughout the year, means it isn’t just about the written word.

Abishek Mayoorathan takes some trime out from the 2017 Doncaster Book Awards at the Doncaster Dome

“Even if you’re a poor reader, there’s something for you,” Ms Hurworth said.

Previous winners of the children’s choice award include David Walliams, Michael Morpugo and Darren Shan.

The event, now in its 14th year, has grown from humble beginnings.

Ms Hurworth said about 10 schools were involved.

“It started off very small,” she said.