PICTURES: Bonfire Night in the Isle

Sparkling fun was had by Isle residents over the weekend as people enjoyed Bonfire Night on Saturday.

There were fireworks galore, plenty of hot chocolate and a banger and toffee apple or two for good measure.

Thanks go to Bells reader Patrick Naughton of Vinegarth for supplying these photographs from the fire display at Epworth showground.

He said: “The annual bonfire on Epworth showground was very well attended this year.

“A large crowd turned out to watch a fabulous display of fireworks.

“Despite it being a very cold night there was the usual large bonfire.”

It wasn’t just Epworth residents that enjoyed the annual event.

The Crown Inn at Belton also had a bonfire and fireworks display.

Admission was free and there was hot food and a children’s toy stall.

And at the White Hart at Owston Ferry there was also a bonfire and fireworks including a barbecue with hot dogs, jacket potatoes and chilli as well as toffee apples and bonfire toffee with Simmo’s disco to keep guests entertained.

