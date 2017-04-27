PICTURES: Beauty queen who lost whopping 8st after ditching takeaways begins Miss World bid in Sheffield

A woman who shed an incredible eight stones after ditching takeaways and a bitter split from her fiance is aiming to be crowned as a Sheffield beauty queen.

Jennifer Adkin, 24, who has slimmed down from 17st 5lb to an incredible 9st 5lb, is bidding to become Miss Genting Sheffield at a glittering beauty pageant next month.

The administrator has turned her life around and if she is successful in the contest, could go on to become Miss England and even Miss World.

After being dumped nine months before her wedding, Jen decided to swap junk food for the gym - and slimmed down from a size 22 to a size ten.

The beauty queen, who has now found love again, said: “Although I wish my ex all the best, I do secretly hope he’s kicking himself.

“When we broke up, I was devastated but it ended up being the best thing that’s happened to me.”

Jen swapped takeaways for the gym.

When she met her ex in March 2011, she weighed in at 14st 7lb and she said: “In the week, I ate huge portions of pasta or pizza then a family-size chocolate bar.

"At weekends, we’d turn into virtual recluses sitting on the sofa in our pyjamas eating takeaways, spending £20 each time."

The habit saw her weight balloon to more than 17st and in 2015, with the pair planning to wed, her ex suddenly ended the relationship.

She said: “The day he left I thought my world had ended. I cried for weeks and used food as my comfort.

The 24-year-old proudly shows off her flat stomach after dropping down to 9st.

“Being so overweight, I thought no other man would ever find me attractive.”

However, Jen from Ulceby, Lincolnshire, signed up for a local gym - and has never looked back - and is now one of 10 finalists for the Miss Genting Sheffield heat which will see the winner progress to the Miss England final with a shot at the Miss World crown after that.

Joining her on the catwalk at the event on May 4 will be Sheffield's Samantha Cave, 25, who was bullied and wants to inspire others after having no friends at school.

Other contestants include an award winning gymnast, a first Dan Black Belt in tang soo do and a woman who has appeared on the TV show Waterloo Road .

Jen at her heaviest at 22st.

“Miss England is not just a beauty pageant," said Miss England organizer Angie Beasley. “The girls have to prove they are talented and charitable and create an outfit made from recycled materials to model on the catwalk but they also have to be inspiring to others . We have some amazing contestants who have reached the Sheffield final and I'm looking forward to meeting them all “.

Sheffield salon Beauty Beneath are providing prizes for the contestants and salon director Afshan is a judge at the event .

The Miss England final will be held at Resorts World Birmingham on July 14.

Jen tipped the scales at 17st at her heaviest.

She is now bidding to become Miss Genting Sheffield.