PICTURES: Bawtry celebrates Christmas

A veritable feast of festive fun was had by visitors to the annual Bawtry Christmas event.

Shoppers turned out in force to the picturesque market town and got to browse round plenty of seasonal displays prepared by retailers and a host of family entertainment.

The event, which was hosted by the town’s retail association, took place over six hours and was perfect for young and old alike.

“This is our third event and we are very proud that it has grown in size and stature on each occasion with this year shaping up to be simply fantastic,” said Rebecca Dickenson of Bawtry Retail Association.

“In addition to all our stalls and attractions most of the town’s independent shops were open giving visitors’ endless opportunities and inspiration for Christmas present shopping and home decoration.”

Over 40 stalls and catering outlets clustered in the Market Place, Dower House Square and The Courtyard and were complemented by fairground rides, a traditional carousel - kindly sponsored once again by the Bawtry Town Council, musical entertainment throughout the event and a viewing area for the spectacular Womack’s of Bawtry Christmas window unveiling.

Ross Jarvie, new chairman of Bawtry Retail Association added: “It is exciting to be part of such a big event and to see the team spirit amongst Bawtry businesses.”

Other attractions included reindeer, an army climbing wall, additional stalls, Father Christmas in the church hall, superheroes parading around town plus a free park and ride bus service courtesy of Wilfreda Beehive.

