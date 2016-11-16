PICTURES AND VIDEO: Fully working Harrier jump jet which served in Falklands put up for sale in Yorkshire

A Harrier jump jet which saw action in the Falklands War has been put up for sale in Yorkshire.

And although you might not be able to use it to get into work or pop down to the shops, the aircraft is being touted to aircraft enthusiasts as the ultimate present to aviation buffs after undergoing a complete restoration project.

The jet, which featured in Britain's conflict with Argentina in 1982, has been lovingly restored over the last 18 months, with the engine and bodywork being given a full makeover.

Now owners Jet Art Aviation have put the 1976 aircraft up for sale - although owning a piece of history won't come cheap, as bids in excess of six figures are being sought for the fighter plane.

In 2011 a 1971 Harrier T2 XW269 was sold on eBay for £69,999, while another Harrier GR3 fetched £105,800 at an auction in Silverstone, Northants, in 2014.

The 700mph Harrier GR3 was noted for being able to take-off and land near vertically, making it ideal for service on aircraft carriers.

This model was introduced into service in 1976 and was part of the RAF’s arsenal up until 1990 when it was retired from active service and thn spent the next 15 years as an instructional aircraft.

Before the restoration project was started the jet had stood for more than a decade at the London Air Cadet Squadron - but its engine fired up despite being left idle for more than 25 years.

Jet Art Aviation, which is based in Selby, restored the Rolls Royce engine and also repainted the plane.

Chris Wilson, the firm’s managing director, said: “Pricing for this aircraft is available on application. Offers in the lower half of the six-figure region will be considered.”

"We’ve spent a year and a half lovingly restoring this Harrier GR3 to the condition it's in today.

"The Harrier would be perfect today as a gate guard, static display aircraft, business promotional tool, garden feature or museum piece. However, this particular example has the ability to ground run opening up exciting return to flight possibilities."