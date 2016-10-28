PICTURES: 1st Kicks football training in the Isle

Bending it like Beckham and showboating like Shearer were Isle youngster during the half term holidays.

Over the school break training sessions were organised by sporting group FUNdamental PE & Sports. The camp, called 1st Kicks, taught children aged between four and eight how to play football. The sessions were held at Crowle Playing Field. Pictured taking part in one of the sessions are: 1. The squad - coach Lee Mason; Ethan Fletcher, 6; Owen Flecher, 6; Dylan Oakley, 6; Thomas Rogers, 6; coach Al Kingham; Lucas Keeton, 4; Riley Brumpton, 4; and Fynley Isaac, 4. 2. Celebrating - Riley Brumpton, 4, scores, but Lucas Keeton, 4, can’t watch. 3. Attacking the goal are Ethan Fletcher and Dylan Oakley, both aged six. 4. Dylan Oakley, 6, shows his keepy uppy skill. 5. Six-year-olds Ethan Fletcher and Dylan Oakley battle for the ball. A spokesman said: “FUNdamental PE & Sport is a physical education and multi sports coaching company that prides itself on meeting all of childrens’ sporting needs. We understand that each school, academy or community is different, and we aim to collaberativley develop a plan to suit the needs of all.”

NEPB 1st Kicks Football' for four to eight year olds. Lucas Keeton age 4, Riley Brumpton age 4

.

.