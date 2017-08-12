PICTURE: Water pressure raises road by three feet outside South Yorkshire football stadium

Have your say

Pressure from a burst water main has caused a road close to a major South Yorkshire football stadium to raise up by about three feet.

Pontefract Road at the junction with Grove Street in Barnsley is due to be closed all day due to the problem - and Yorkshire Water tweeted the first picture showing just how much it has swelled the surface.

The area is close to Barnsley FC's Oakwell Stadium and thousands of fans travelling to the club's home game with Ipswich Town at 3pm today are being urged to avoid it.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The road surface has been raised due to water pressure outside Barnsley's football ground.

"Police are in attendance with Yorkshire Water to resolve this matter."

A Barnsley FC spokesperson said: "Please allow extra time when travelling to Oakwell today.

"Pontefract Road is currently closed, due to a burst water pipe."

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson added: "We are on site and working to repair the road as soon as possible."