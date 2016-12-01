This is the amazing moment a stunning sunset over Doncaster appears to show two jockeys on horseback - racing in the skies near Doncaster Racecourse.

The superb scene was captured on camera by Mary Battye - and the cloud formation clearly shows what looks like two riders cantering through an orange and red sky near Town Moor.

The beautiful sunset captured over Zetland Road. (Photo: Mary Battye).

Said Mary, who took the picture on Wednesday night: "Just taken this photo of the sky above Zetland Road, Town Moor.

"Looks like a couple of jockeys on their way to the racecourse."

What do you think? Have you ever captured any unusual cloud formations on camera?

Let us know.