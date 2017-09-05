PICTURE: Pervert attacks same woman twice on Sheffield street

Police are hunting a pervert who attacked the same woman twice on a Sheffield street.

The man reportedly exposed himself to the victim - and then sexually assaulted her two weeks later.

The first incident happened when the 36-year-old woman was walking up a passage near Scott Road in Pitsmoor at 6pm on Monday, June 12, and she saw a man standing at the top of some steps.

He is alleged to have shouted towards her before exposing himself.

Two weeks later, on Monday, 26 June, the woman was waiting at a bus stop in nearby Spital Street at around noon when she saw the same man standing at the bus stop.

The man is said to have grabbed her bottom before the woman moved away and phoned police.

Police have only just released details about the incident today and have issued an e-fit picture of the suspect.

Pc Jenna Baker said: “Since the incidents were reported to us, officers have reviewed CCTV footage of the relevant areas, spoken to numerous witnesses and have worked with the victim to produce an e-fit of the offender.

“While I appreciate these incidents happened a while ago, I’d like to ask that anyone who recognises the man pictured, or thinks they know who he could be, to please contact us.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 409 of 26 June 2017.

"If you want to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”