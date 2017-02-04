PICTURE: Motorbike goes up in flames after crash with car in Doncaster town centre

A motorbike went up in flames after crashing into a car in Doncaster town centre this evening.

A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station and an ambulance were called to Silver Street at about 7.30pm.

Paul Charnley, watch manager, said: "It was a two vehicle collision. The motorbike rider was a male and was able to talk to paramedics at the scene.

"The motorbike subsequently ignited and we were called to deal with the fire. The man was taken to hospital."

Onlooker Terry Jones sent us the dramatic picture above.

